On behalf of the Seminole City Council, I would like to thank the citizens of Seminole for their attention to the coronavirus (COVID-19) public health issue at this time. Please be assured that the city of Seminole is actively monitoring this issue, working with our lead partners, such as the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas, state of Florida and National Emergency Management agencies, with this effort.
We will continue to assess this fluid situation to best serve our community needs and support our employees.
We are practicing and encouraging social distancing, using teleconferencing for council meetings, and taking temperatures for all who attend council meetings.
Please be aware of the Commodities Covered under the COVID-19 State of Emergency Proclamation that explains protection from price gouging.
Items included under this State of Emergency include protective masks, sanitizing, and disinfecting supplies, such as hand sanitizer, gel, wipes, cleaning supplies for surface cleaning and all commercial cleaning supplies.
Seminole parks are open, but the playgrounds are closed. The new kayak/canoe launch is now opened and provides for an excellent outdoor activity while practicing social distancing! In addition, the Recreation Department will be offering on-line programs to its Recreation Cardholders.
The Seminole Community Library is currently accepting “orders” from Library patrons and providing a drive-thru pickup. The library is also providing assistance, via telephone, to its patrons on connecting to books, movies, videos and music electronically.
City Hall and all other city buildings are closed to the general public.
However, City Staff at City Hall, Public Works, Library and Recreation are currently available by telephone to assist you. Please monitor the city of Seminole's website for updates.
Key contacts. (Times and days are subject to change):
· Seminole City Hall: 727-391-0204 (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; M-F) · Seminole website: www.myseminole.com – COVID-19 info on Home Page.
· Seminole Public Works: 727-397-6383 (8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; M-F)
· Seminole Community Library: 727-394-6905 (9 a.m. to 5 p.m. M-F)
· Seminole Recreation Center: 727-391-8345 ( 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.: M-F)
· Pinellas County Info Line – 727-464-4333
· Florida Department of Health, Pinellas County: 727-824-6900 info.PinCHD52@Flhealth.gov
· Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, price gouging issues: 1-800-435-7352 www.fdacs.gov · Center for Disease Control: www.CDC.gov
“Together we will prevail!”
Mayor Leslie Waters, City of Seminole