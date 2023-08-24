When Bruce Springsteen walked off stage for the final time after a nearly three-hour performance at Amalie Arena, it was time to say a silent goodbye to an old hero.
The tour continues. But demise of the need to see every — or any — Bruuuuce concert, occurred that Feb. 1 night for me, a night that should have been a knock-down, drag-out affair because Tampa was where The Boss opened his 2023 tour.
Cause of death: Ennui.
It wasn’t a sad farewell, really, but it was an acknowledgement of the end of a personal journey with Bruce that began in 1975 with the release of his classic album, “Born to Run.” After seeing my old companion in concert roughly 56, 58 times (who’s counting?), it was simply time to bid adieu to an old pal, to put aside childish things when hero-worship for a guy like Bruce was part of Boomers’ lives.
It wasn’t a tearful parting. It was more of a “See ya, buddy,” with an acceptance that too many years had passed since he would sing “Spirit in the Night” flat on his back on the floor of the auditorium and allow the audience to body pass him back to the stage.
Gone is the spontaneity that had him call out at a Milwaukee show in the 1980s that the E Street Band was going to play Wilson Picket’s “Midnight Hour.” Apparently, he hadn’t told the guys, because the tight, close-knit band members began screaming, “We didn’t rehearse this!” and “What key?”
Bruce doesn’t climb speaker towers and lead the fist-pumps as the beloved, late saxophonist Clarence Clemons belted the sax solo in “Jungleland.” He doesn’t jump off Roy Bittan’s grand piano or stick his head in a bucket of ice water use his hair to spray the aqua across the stage.
He could create awe and tears during the years when he was playing four-hour shows.
No more.
Bruce done got old. And so did we.
You can’t blame a guy for aging.
But after a personal voyage following the Springsteen from Tacoma, Washington, to Los Angeles and Miami and all parts in between during The Rising tour at the beginning of millennium, it seemed that Bruce’s stage magic was a distant, fond memory by the time he left the stage in Tampa.
Sadly, Bruce Springsteen and “the heart-stopping, pants dropping, hard rocking, earth-quaking, air conditioner shaking, Viagra-taking, death defying, legendary E Street Band” have become little more than a nostalgia show as old fans hope that Bruce might strike flint and create a spark that burns the house down.
No dice.
The cruel reality was that with a few exceptions, the audience sat — SAT! — through the Tampa show. Friends relate that the same laconic reaction happened at a recent show at Chicago’s Wrigley Field. In addition, this band’s set list remains largely the same. You won’t hear “Midnight Hour” on this tour.
The Tampa show was fine. But the operative word is fine. Bruce shows are usually described with more colorful and enthusiastic adjectives like “redemptive,” “joyful” and just plain exciting. Fine is what you tell a child after a piano recital.
During the Tampa show everything was orchestrated, rote and as spontaneous as a performance of “Don Giovanni.” There were no surprises, although the band did a great job with “Kitty’s Back,” an old chestnut from his second album, “The Wild, the Innocent and the E Street Shuffle.”
Bruce strutted around on the catwalk in front of the stage as well as any fit 73-year-old, and the Bruceheads who paid thousands of dollars to get near him reached across the aisle to touch the hem of his garment.
Yuck.
By establishing Bruce fan bona fides, it should be noted that one wall of our house is covered with Springsteen concert posters (the other wall features The Who) and that my daughters used “Thunder Road” and “Born to Run” as their weddings’s father-daughter dance songs. Every album — except for the dreck he’s been putting out for the last 10 or so years — is in the collection, including every bootleg of old concerts that could be mined from the Internet.
Indeed, all-access backstage passes allowed meetings and photo sessions with band members including the effervescent Steve Van Zandt, although meeting Bruce was not in the cards. But Nils Lofgren handed over the Tacoma, Washington, set list like we were part of the proceedings.
None of this means Bruce’s music is no longer “the soundtrack of our lives.”
Indeed, Springsteen’s music will continue to fill this house for years to come.
But if he brings his circus back to town someday, I’ll be listening to the Tower Theater bootleg, a relic from when Bruce was Bruce.
It’s been a great ride. Bruce’s music has consoled many a hurting soul and energized anyone who wanted to celebrate life.
But the ride has ended.