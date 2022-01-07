Happy 2022. It's another election year so vote and vote often.
Just kidding!
I usually don't vote more than once for any candidate on the ballot.
Just kidding! Don't report me to the governor.
Now that I've got your attention, I'd like to share with you some of my experiences of dealing with news tips about elections that have been rigged or compromised by voting fraud.
But I can't. Because in my 44 years as a full-time reporter, editor and freelance writer, I don't recall ever writing a story about an investigation involving voting fraud in the four counties where I lived and worked. Don't recall ever assigning a reporter to cover such activity, either.
Yeah, I'm aging, so my memory may not be as sharp as it was during my younger years as a newshound on the prowl.
The only incident that smelled of voting fraud I can vaguely recall occurred in my elementary school in Superior, Wisconsin, when I was about 7 years old.
During a straw poll to educate us about American elections and politics, a teacher asked for a show of hands from students who wanted Richard Nixon to win the presidential election. Same for John F. Kennedy.
Don't recall who won the poll, but I'm willing to bet some students cheated by raising both their hands in support of one candidate, hoping the teacher would count their voices twice. Sneaky little brats.
I didn't muster the courage to tattletale on the cheaters, who probably lived on the other side of the tracks.
Had I done so, a cheater would have probably sought revenge on me when I least suspected it, such as pushing me off the monkey bars.
I also learned how to campaign at that early age. Some students, out of the earshot of the teacher, chanted, "Thirty hats, thirty rats, thirty, dirty Democrats!"
In rebuttal other students yelled, "Kennedy in the White House ready to be elected. Nixon in the garbage can ready to be collected!"
That when on for months. And you knew you had a future as an athlete when you could hang upside down from the monkey bars and recite a political ditty at the same time.
Wish I had more to share with readers about voter fraud. Dirty tricks are a different matter.
I must have received dozens of calls in my career about campaign literature or signs being stolen, defaced or tossed in the trash can.
Also received dozens of calls in my career from angry campaigners alleging that the newspapers I've worked for are biased because we didn't report such activity in our newspaper. I also vaguely recall some political shenanigan involving a stuffed alligator.
Explains why some of us cynical scribes refer to election months as the "silly season." And that's being polite.
Weeks of hearing stories about dirty tricks, such as graffiti on a wall that refers to a candidate in the pejorative, is common during the silly season.
But it's about as newsworthy as a public works department getting a new lawnmower.
As for voting fraud, I realize that it can raise an eyebrow or two when proven — and have consequences.
Take the 1948 Texas primary Senate election, which Lyndon Johnson reportedly won by 87 votes — the "87 votes that changed history." Two hundred and two of Johnson's votes were alleged to be fraudulent.
As they say, everything's bigger in Texas.
Methinks our voting system has become more sophisticated since then, though not immune from fraud, such as through cyberthreats.
But since numerous studies have shown that most allegations of voting fraud are without merit, Gov. Ron DeSantis' proposal to create an election crime office at a cost of $5.7 million at the time of this writing is a head scratcher, at least to me.
And I scratch my head a lot during the silly season.
Disagree and want to vent? Send me an email to me. Better yet, send my editor an email.
We love letters to the editor and are open to criticism.
Even if you live on the other side of the tracks.