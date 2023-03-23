Re: The road to left-lane lawlessness (March 9)
Chris Core in his “Core Values” describes me in traffic — you plan ahead in a reasonable time frame to be safely in the upcoming turn lane only to have someone tailgating you so closely you can’t even see the front of their car. If you stayed in the right lane any longer you don’t have a prayer normally of someone letting you over. If you are going the speed limit or 1 to 2 miles over you should not feel guilty about being in the “fast” lane. After some volunteer work recently driving home in the early segment of rush hour I felt like I had the best guardian angel in the world to get me home safely by 4 p.m. Half the drivers I witnessed would not have passed driver education courses with my coach in high school. It is so refreshing these days to have someone give you a chance to change lanes in a congested situation. Please remember to show your appreciation when they do — don’t just expect it to be about you. Let’s get the world heading in a better place with this small start of consideration to be helpful to others.
Robyn Dalton
Largo