Here is what I like about speed cameras: they work. Here is what I hate about speed cameras: they work. Allow me to explain.
The Washington, D.C. area from which I moved is speed camera (and red-light camera) central. The cameras are everywhere and the fines for being ticketed by either are very steep. Think as much as $250. Not kidding.
Once you figure out where the cameras are, you know to slow down, but just figuring that out can get expensive. I kept getting tickets on a certain road but I had no idea where the camera was. Several hundred dollars later I finally figured it out and, of course, adjusted my driving habits in that area.
Which brings me to another point. Motorists argue that the main reason for speed cameras is to raise revenue. Governments claim that’s absolutely not true, it’s all about safety. I don’t know what the truth is, but I do know that the presence of the cameras does slow down traffic, which in turn does make the roads a little safer.
Florida, at the moment, does not have speed cameras. They are illegal. However, the state Senate is considering putting them in school zones. At least that’s what is being considered right now. But as has been reported, 2021 was one of the deadliest years ever on our area roads. The chief causes of the crashes were speed, aggressive driving, and driving under the influence. Not too long ago we learned about a motorist driving in excess of 150 mph causing a horrific accident. So speed cameras may be coming our way like it or not.
Let me explain how the camera and ticketing system work. I’ve had some experience (see above). If a camera detects speeding, it automatically takes a photo of the license plate of the car. The owner of the car gets a ticket in the mail and is responsible for paying it whether he or she was the speeding driver or not. No points are given.
Florida, it seems to me, is as much of a “Live Free Or Die” state as New Hampshire. That’s why we don’t require motorcyclists to wear helmets and probably why speed cameras are prohibited by law for now. And I understand that. With a speed camera ticket, there is nobody to appeal to. Perhaps you were speeding up to avoid an accident or a jaywalking pedestrian. Sorry, the camera wins. Also, just how accurate are these mechanical police officers? Who knows?
Let me finish up where I began. I do not like speed cameras. But I will admit they are effective. And with our rising motor vehicle crash rates and the resulting rising insurance rates, I do believe speed cameras are in our future sooner or later. First around schools, but eventually on all our more dangerous major roadways (66th Street North, U.S. 19, Gulf Boulevard, Central Avenue). You get the idea. So maybe we should start getting prepared and taking our lead feet off of the pedal just a bit. Can’t hurt.