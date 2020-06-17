As a Vietnam veteran, I take great issue with the kneeling and other protests during our national anthem. However, being also a white American with a 26-year-old black adopted daughter, a black son-in-law, and now a black granddaughter, both my wife and my hearts break when we see and watch racial injustices unfold.
At sporting events, perhaps there is a twofold solution. First, everyone rises, removes their caps, and players and coaches are free to kneel or lock arms in solidarity. A public service announcement, agreed upon by players and owners of their respective leagues, is read stressing racial unity and the need to respect one another regardless of our differences, skin color or otherwise. Next, a moment of silence follows. Then, the color guard comes in and the national anthem is sung. Fans would continue standing with caps removed and all players and coaches would then stand for the singing. Networks would be encouraged to televise both the PSA and the singing of the anthem, as opposed to now where most networks avoid any controversy by simply televising the announcers commentary about the upcoming game during the anthem.
Bruce Moomaw, Clearwater Beach