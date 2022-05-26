I was recently informed I have a low IQ and it’s all the fault of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. This may take some explaining.
My wife follows the aforementioned basketball icon on social media. Yes, my white, non-sports-loving, middle-aged wife is a devotee of Kareem. Which is strange because she doesn’t know his original name (Lew Alcindor), where he played college basketball (UCLA), where he grew up (Manhattan), the other professional basketball team he played for besides the Lakers (the Milwaukee Bucks) or what his signature shot was called (the Skyhook). Nonetheless, she very much enjoys his writing and often quotes him.
Some of Kareem’s passions are movies and TV shows. With his guidance we binge-watched “Friday Night Lights” on Netflix, which was terrific. So when we were looking for a movie to enjoy on Saturday evening, my wife suggested one recommended by Kareem. The movie: “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” We ordered our tickets online from the Sundial Theaters in downtown St. Petersburg.
The premise of the movie (don’t worry, this is not a spoiler alert) is that a Chinese couple is being audited by the IRS for their business, a laundromat. So far so good. However, somehow they keep going through portals where much weird stuff happens, like their fingers turning into hot dogs. The more portals they go through the stranger the events. I sat there watching for the first one-and-a-half hours of this two-and-a-half hour movie with no idea what the plot to the movie was about. Finally I looked at my wife and shrugged. I whispered “Do you have any idea what’s going on?” She didn’t. I asked her “Do you want to leave?” She did. As we were exiting she wondered if we should ask for our money back. I didn’t know on what grounds we could do that, so we left and went across the street to a café for dinner.
Then I got curious as to what other people thought about this truly awful, bizarre film so I went to Mr. Google to find out. Many people wrote that it was the best movie in years. And several opined that the only people who won’t like this move are people with low IQs.
So there is the evidence. Because I did not enjoy, understand, appreciate nor stay for the whole movie, I obviously have a low IQ. Must be true, I read it on the internet.
I’m willing to accept the verdict of the people. I would like to add that Kareem is a terrific writer and if you are interested in his opinions on a variety of topics, you can find him at kareemabduljabbar.com.
In the meantime, I will keep seeking out movies more appropriate for my IQ level. Does anybody know when “Dumb and Dumber 4” is coming out?