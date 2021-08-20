For most, a beach vacation includes relaxing at the shoreline and playing games. Watching beach-nesting birds raise their young is generally not on the itinerary, but when vacationers encounter nesting birds on the beach, stewards step in and educate them on the species and why they are marked with signs and rope. These interactions spark wonder and appreciation for the unique birds that call Florida beaches home.
Beach nesting birds face an array of natural disturbances while nesting on the open beach.
Nesting starts right as hurricane season is beginning, predation is always a risk, and the high temperatures of our beaches mean eggs and chicks need their parents at all times.
On top of this, beach nesting species deal with human disturbance — which hit record highs this year.
Black skimmers nest on St. Pete Beach every summer, but this past season proved especially difficult. In fact, human disturbance occurred at the same level as predation — a double whammy for a vulnerable species. Locals and visitors alike entered the posted area, took eggs, and set off fireworks among the egg-filled nests. These events — combined with predators — resulted in a complete failure of nesting for the year. No chicks survived. Bird stewards play a crucial role in educating the public to prevent these disturbances, but they can only do so much.
Living in Florida, we are provided with abundant information on sea turtle nesting season.
Beachgoers are excited in anticipation of seeing a posted nest while on vacation. The widespread impact of distributing information about sea turtle nests on public respect for sea turtle nests is monumental for conservation efforts.
I believe we could spark that same excitement with beach nesting birds beyond education on the beach. In order to do this, educational resources need to be a permanent fixture on websites tourists turn to when planning their vacation.
Imagine how many chicks could successfully fledge if we are prepared to share the shore!
To protect beach-nesting birds, we can:
• Properly dispose of trash so we do not accidentally attract predators like crows and raccoons.
• Leave pets at home, or keep them on a short leash in areas where dogs are permitted.
• Keep cats indoors.
• Give birds their space and avoid making them fly; respect the posted areas around beach nesting birds and do not walk through nesting areas.
• Attend municipal fireworks shows instead of using personal fireworks on the beach.
• Talk to bird stewards! We love sharing information about our beautiful sea and shorebirds.