I would like to suggest a way where residents could help residents affected by this pandemic. My wife and I have discussed ways that we feel would not only help the residents in need, but give the residents offering help a personal connection and sense of accomplishment.
We would love to help a local family in need by taking their grocery list of essential items and purchasing what they need. Maybe a business would offer a service at no cost or at a discount. I am all for remembering the dead and establishing well-thought-out memorials, but, personally, I think there are too many people suffering right now that need our funds and attention.
Nothing would bring a community together more than lifting up those in need. I feel city government should tend to their citizens’ serious needs and save the memorials for later. The city doesn't have to commit large sums of money to accomplish this, just some resources and coordination. The residents will do the rest.
Mark Farling, Seminole