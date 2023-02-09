The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12, aka Super Bowl Sunday, in Phoenix.
This is the 103rd season for the NFL and the 53rd modern-era National Football Championship.
THE EAGLES:
Since their formation, the Eagles have appeared in the playoffs 29 times, won 16 division titles (12 in the NFC East), appeared in four pre-merger NFL Championship Games, winning three of them (1948, 1949, and 1960), and appeared in four Super Bowls, winning only Super Bowl LII (52) in 2018.
THE CHIEFS:
The Chiefs have won eight of their last 11 playoff games, including Super Bowl LIV (54) in 2020 over the San Francisco 49ers, which earned the franchise its first championship in 50 years. In February 2021, the team made it to Super Bowl LV (55), but lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
WHERE DID THE NAME COME FROM?
At the end of each year, colleges used to play big games between nearby conferences. The original bowl game was The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, which was first played in 1902 and called the ‘Tournament East-West’ football game.
The game was moved to the new Rose Bowl Stadium in 1923 and then called the ‘Rose Bowl Game.’ Other colleges held end of the year bowl games, such as, The Orange Bowl, Sugar Bowl, Cotton Bowl, Sun Bowl and Gator Bowl.
By the time the first Super Bowl was played, the term ‘bowl’ was well established and related to football.
Lamar Hunt, the owner of the AFL Kansas City Chiefs, first used the term “Super Bowl” to refer to the NFL-AFL championship game in 1966. That year he wrote a letter to Pete Rozelle, the NFL commissioner, and suggested they call the game the Super Bowl. But the league owners went with the name “Championship Game” instead. Later in 1966, the Kansas City Star quoted Hunt as preferring “Super Bowl” as the name of the game. The media quickly picked up on that term.
The league said many owners and fans did not care for that term. Other names were suggested, such as, “Merger Bowl” or just “The Game.” But when the Associated Press referred to it as the “Super Bowl,” the term stuck. It expanded to include Super Week, Super Sunday, Super Teams, Super Players, etc.
Super Bowl became official beginning with the third annual game in 1969 between the New York Jets and Baltimore Colts. (Remember Joe Namath?)
They decided to refer to the games with Roman numerals beginning with the fifth game in 1971. They rewrote history and referred to the first two games as Super Bowls, too, and then gave Roman numerals to the first four games, too.
CITIES OF CHOICE:
This is the fourth Super Bowl to be held in Phoenix. Four cities have hosted the Super Bowl the most. They are:
The Miami area (11), New Orleans (10) and the Los Angeles area (8). Tampa has hosted five: 1984, 1991, 2001 and 2009 and 2021.
A total of 26 different stadiums have hosted a Super Bowl (five of which no longer exist — such as the Big Sombrero in Tampa).
The next two Super Bowls will be held in Las Vegas and New Orleans.
HALFTIME SHOW:
The primary performer this year is Rihanna, winner of nine Grammy’s and has 14 No. 1 hit songs (31 in the top 10). This is Rihanna’s first live performance in over five years.
Here is a review of the past 10 shows:
2013: Beyonce (New Orleans)
2014: Bruno Mars (New Jersey / NY)
2015: Katy Perry (Phoenix)
2016: Coldplay (Santa Clara, California)
2017: Lady Gaga (Houston)
2018: Justin Timberlake (Minneapolis)
2019: Maroon 5 (Atlanta)
2020: Shakira & Jennifer Lopez (Miami)
2021: The Weeknd (Tampa)
2022: Several / See below (Los Angeles)
Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem and Mary J. Blige –
2023: Rihanna (Phoenix)
Unlike normal NFL games, the halftime during a Super Bowl may last 30-45 minutes. With the game beginning at 6:30 p.m., halftime should start around 8 p.m. Enjoy.
COST OF TV ADVERTISING:
The Super Bowl airs on the FOX this year. Months ahead of the game, they claim to be 95% sold out.
The cost of a 30-second Super Bowl ad in 2023 will be $7 million per ad. But you will find that most commercials are actually 60-second ads … thus $14 million. That is $233,000 per second.
Last year, a 30-second spot was only $6.5 million.
Here is a breakdown, year-by-year, of the cost of a 30-second spot:
2018: $5.2 million.
2019: $5.3 million.
2020: $5.6 million.
2021: $5.5 million.
2022: $6.5 million.
2023: $7.0 million.
COST OF A SEAT:
What does it cost to go to the Super Bowl this year?
How much do you have?
Tickets this year start at $6,000 each (per Ticketmaster) and these are not even good seats.
Good seats cost around $25,000 (Club Level, after fees).
Executive Suites go for over $100,000 each — if you could get one.
This does not include parking and a hotel room.
WHO WON THE MOST?
Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots are tied with the most wins — with six each.
The Steelers have won in 6 out of 8 appearances.
The New England Patriots have won 6 out of 10.
The Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers have each won five Super Bowls.
However, Tom Brady has won seven rings on his own — six with the Patriots and one with the Bucs.
HIGHEST ATTENDANCE:
The largest-ever attendance was 103,900 in 1980 in Pasadena, California, for Super Bowl 14.
Four of the top five most attended Super Bowls were in the Rose Bowl:
#1: Super Bowl #14 (103,985) Rose Bowl 1980.
#2: Super Bowl #17 (103,667) Rose Bowl 1983.
#3: Super Bowl #11 (103,438) Rose Bowl 1977.
#4: Super Bowl #45 (103,219) Dallas 2011.
#5: Super Bowl #21 (101,063) Rose Bowl 1987.
Attendance at the State Farm Stadium in Phoenix is limited to about 63,400.
TELEVISON VIEWERSHIP:
The Super Bowl has frequently been the most watched television broadcast of the year in the United States. It has been among the nine most watched broadcasts in recent U.S. television history with an average audience today of over 90 million viewers.
Here are the audience numbers for the past five years:
2018: 103 million.
2019: 98 million.
2020: 100 million.
2021: 92 million (#55 Tampa).
2022: 99 million.
The official TV audience numbers have gone down in the past years, but probably not related to interest. People now watch television shows on a variety of other media, such as the internet.
The 2015 Super Bowl (#49), (New England vs Seattle), holds the record for the most watched, at 114 million people, making that the most-viewed television broadcast of any kind in the U.S.
SUPER BOWL FOOD:
Super Bowl Sunday is not the day to go on a diet.
It’s the second-largest day for food consumption in the United States (next to Thanksgiving Day).
Fans (not going to the game) normally go to a sports bar, a friend’s house party, or sit on the couch at home and veg out.
What are the most popular foods served (consumed) during the Super Bowl? That depends on which agency you ask.
The Pizza people say pizza. The Chickens (their owners) say chicken wings. This is like comparing apples to oranges.
Here is a list of the Top 5 foods eaten at Super Bowl parties:
#5: Guacamole and chips.
#4: Nachos.
#3: Chili.
#1: Pizza and chicken wings (tie).
WHAT’S NEXT?
The advertising catchphrase “I’m going to Disney World” has taken place at the end of every Super Bowl game but one, in 2005, since Super Bowl 21 in 1987, won by the New York Giants. Quarterback Phil Simms became the first player to say the tagline. But the coordinated filming of the Most Valuable Player in a major championship is not limited to the Super Bowl. In that first year, 1987, Disney did the same with the America’s Cup (Dennis Conner), NBA Finals (with Magic Johnson, Los Angeles Lakers), and the World Series (with Frank Viola, Minnesota Twins).
Michael Eisner, then-president of Disney, gives credit to his wife, Jane, for thinking up the idea. The campaign is actually called the “What’s Next” campaign, where the announcer asks the star, right after winning something, “Now that you have won (something), what are you going to do?” The answer, of course, is “I’m going to Disney World” (or “Disneyland”).
SUPER BOWL ENDORSERS:
Here are the last five Super Bowl MVPs selected to do the commercial:
2018: Philadelphia Eagles, Nick Foles.
2019: New England Patriots, Tom Brady and Julian Edelman.
2020: Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes.
2021: Tom Brady* and Rob Gronkowski, Tampa Bay Bucs.
2022: Los Angeles Rams, Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, and Aaron Donald.
*Brady has won the rights many times, as he has seven Super Bowl rings. Though Brady was named most valuable player of Super Bowl in 2017, he gave the Disney trip to teammate James White.