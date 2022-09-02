Re: Fight for the right to choose (Aug 25)
Amen to Donna Grace’s letter on Aug. 25. America needs to wake up. Politics is big business. I just got an email from DeSantis telling me all he has done for kids and the schools. Life is a mirror and an echo. What example are leaders setting for our children? Like Donna, I think about our children and grandchildren. We need to show them what respect looks like. He mentioned God a number of times and of course he wanted a donation. I couldn’t help but hear the voice of Jesus, “Whatsoever you do for the Least of mine, you do for me.”
What is he doing for the more than 63,000 homeless children? We have more golf courses than any other state. When they are swinging their golf clubs, do they give any thought to the homeless seniors over 60?
Again, politics is big business! It’s party, party, party! At the end of the day, none of them are any better or any worse than the other. Look at the numbers. The obscene amounts of money the parties are generating. They don’t give two hoots for the fact that we are now the States of America and that we are no longer United. That’s thanks to the Republicans and Democrats.
Winnie S. Abbott
St. Petersburg