In the viewpoints section, of the Aug. 24 edition of the Bee, there was an article on finding ways to supplement AC and on the same page a letter titled “Save, don't destroy, shade trees.”
May I suggest the HOA contact an expert, not an arborist, to look for a solution to protect the trees and reduce sun exposure on the homes. The debris on roofs should not be a reason to remove much-needed shade trees. I live in a community where our shade trees were just trimmed but still standing.
An arborist’s job is to protect trees, not find a reason to destroy them.
Cathy Bailey
Largo