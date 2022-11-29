I wonder how they start. I guess I’ll never know, but I have always been fascinated with idiomatic tics. You know, like “you know.” For a long time, it was hard to hear a sentence without somebody adding, “you know.” “Actually” disease got really bad a decade or so ago. I can remember a conversation I had once with a woman who must have used “actually” 40 times in our short conversation. It actually made me wince.
“Like” disease was huge. “I’m like, I don’t want to and he’s like, but we have to.” For years, if you said, “thank you” to somebody the answer was “no problem.” I honestly didn’t think it was a problem, I simply wanted to express my gratitude. Luckily “no problem” has been replaced today with “of course,” still nonsensical, but I like it better.
“And so” has really caught on. “So” would be fine all by itself, as would “and,” but they are now almost always combined. “And so I went to the store.”
“Amazing,” pronounced “amaaaazing,” is horribly overused. Sometimes things are delicious, or great, or good or fantastic, but not really “amaaaazing.” That meal probably was quite yummy, but I doubt it filled you with wonder.
When did “do” replace “I’d like?” At the ice cream store the other day a customer said, “I’ll do a chocolate cone.” Seriously? Can I watch?
This is slightly off topic, but why do people still say, “It’s the greatest thing since sliced bread?” Does anybody alive even remember the days before bread was sliced? Sliced Wonder Bread has been around since 1921. Also the iPhone and TiVo are greater than sliced bread.
But back to the idiomatic tics. Here’s another: “You know what I’m sayin’?” Now this might be appropriate in a discussion about quantum physics, but it usually follows something incredibly obvious, such as: “I really could use some pizza, you know what I’m sayin’?” Yes, I believe you made that quite clear, you know what I’m sayin’?
And then there’s “goes,” as in, “I go, ‘Let’s have dinner,’ and he goes, ‘Good idea, where?’ So I go, ‘At that new place.’ He goes, ‘O.K.’” Why and when did “goes” replace “said?”
In the very enjoyable movie “Top Gun: Maverick,” Tom Cruise’s character, upon getting into and old fighter jet, says to the plane “It’s been a minute,” meaning he hasn’t flown a plane like this in years, not minutes. Today lots of people use the expression “a minute” when they really mean “a while.” Who was the first person to use this “minute” expression? It’s very contagious. I even find myself saying it now and then.
So, to sum up: I actually find it amaaazing that these idiomatic tics occur and spread with such ease, you know what I’m sayin’? And so I actually decided to write about it for a minute this week. And so if you found this column amusing, like, no problem.