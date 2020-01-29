Call me presumptuous, but I doubt anybody has ever asked this question: “Which volume of the Encyclopedia Britannica am I going to read next?”
Even as a boy, I doubt I ever spent more than an hour at a time trying to digest the fine print — which can cause you to go blind — reading any of the 24 volumes of our 1964 set of Britannicas that Dad bought for the family while we lived in Ocala. If memory serves me right, the books cost $400. Included were a set of Junior Britannicas.
Not that I'm ungrateful for the books. Just skimming through those dark red volumes was educational, especially when we were old enough to begin to appreciate human anatomy. Those transparent plates showing male and females body parts certainly aroused more curiosity in me than reading about Claudius Aesopus, although my parents may have named one of our cats after him.
As keeper of the family Britannicas for decades, I've been mulling over what I should do with the set. I've been told by multiple sources that they are probably worth about as much as my collection of wrinkled baseball cards that I used to attach to my bicycle spokes.
Kids these days have information at their fingertips. What use would they have for an old book that weighs as much as a brick? And some my encyclopedias are falling apart. Besides, I need to make room on the rack that came with the set for newer books that I've acquired.
Will libraries want them? Nope, my friends say. Can I sell them on the internet? Sure, I was told, along with my used racquetball gloves. Put the books in the waste bin, I'm told. Be done with them.
Once again, sentimental value comes calling and I'm conflicted. I flip through some pages and I thirst for knowledge, on myriads of topics, such as sudd: “a huge, peaty mass of decaying vegetation forming obstructions on the upper Nile.” And I thought sudd was a name for a political party's platform.
Tarantula: I didn't realize the tarantula got its name from the town of Taranto in southern Italy. Guess I should add it to my list of places I need to visit. Wonder in the tourist sector of town if spider sandwiches are on restaurant menus.
So many topics, so little time. The Britannicas have great black and white photos of the states, descriptions of historical battles, charts of metallography and color photographs of medals and decorations. Didn't know there was an Antarctic Expedition Medal, 1939-41. I think anybody who spends more than day in Antarctica deserves a medal.
There's also an illustration pertaining to the spring migration of the Canada goose. Bet it never visits the upper Nile.
What if I want to know the origin of medieval money? Or get invited to join a discussion on morphology? Or be asked to explain the difference between a millipede and a Mugwump? Sorry, I'm sure you're tired of reading about politics.
I have found a practical use for encyclopedias; they help treat acid reflux. If you need to raise the head of your bed to keep from drowning in stomach acid, Britannica rules. And they won't scratch your floors, either.
According to Wikipedia, “the free encyclopedia,” Encyclopedia Britannica “was written by about 100 full-time editors and more than 4,000 contributors. The 2010 version of the 15th edition, which spans 32 volumes and 32,640 pages, was the last printed edition.” Guess it takes an encyclopedia to know an encyclopedia.
As far as the Germond Britannicas, they've moved from Ocala, to Lakeland, to Kissimmee, to Seminole and their final resting place, my condo in Largo. Where would I be now if I didn't have so much information at my fingertips, especially when I had to write term papers? How would I have known anything about “oils, fats and waxes?” Oops, back on politics again.
Over the years, I've given away books to friends and libraries, but as of this writing, I can't bring myself to throw away the family Britannicas, though I only glance at them about once a year.
And my brothers, niece and friends are welcome to peruse them any time they visit me. On one condition: They must put them back where they came from.
I sleep better knowing that the Britannicas underneath my bed are being put to good use.
Tom Germond retired as executive editor of Tampa Bay Newspapers in early January. He continues to write for the company on a freelance basis. Email tgermond@tampabay.rr.com.