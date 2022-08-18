Members of Congress love to go on junkets. Junkets are generally taxpayer-funded vacations hidden under the guise important work, such as attending a meeting in some exotic locale. The Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, recently went on a junket to Taiwan, which was perhaps not the smartest thing she has ever done, but a junket is a junket.
(Come on Nance, I mean, we’ve got COVID, monkeypox, a land war in Europe, raging inflation and you think this is a good time to tick off the Chinese government?)
But I am not here to defile the good name of junkets. In fact I am proposing one. I would like all 29 members of Florida’s congressional delegation to take one. To Holland. Otherwise known as The Netherlands. Nether, as in under.
Yes, this little country which has been around more than 700 years is completely below sea level, and yet remains remarkable dry. My mission for the junketeers is to find out how they do it and bring that knowledge back here to Florida, where sometime in the not-too-distant future, we may be faced with the same challenge.
It’s not that we don’t know why Holland continues to exist despite being below sea level. We know it is surrounded by a system of dikes, or what we might call seawalls. What’s remarkable is that these dikes have been in place for centuries without, as far as I know, any major flooding catastrophe in decades. And the countryside is simply gorgeous, the Dutch seawalls don’t make one feel penned in. So, if the Dutch figured out how to protect their land centuries ago, wouldn’t you think Floridians could do so today?
Yeah, I know, Holland doesn’t get hurricanes, and I’m not making light of that. But the North Sea is prone to some pretty rough weather itself.
To be honest, my personal knowledge of dikes dates back to my high school days when my hometown on the Mississippi was in grave danger of flooding. School was canceled and everybody was enlisted to fill sandbags to try to protect the city. Our work paid off: Clinton, Iowa did not flood. Shortly after, the city applied for and received a federal grant to build a permanent dike along the bank of the Mississippi.
The downside of the dike is that the park on the other side of it is called Riverview Park. Ironic, because it doesn’t have a view of the river any more. But Clinton has not flooded since.
So, back to Holland. The Dutch are pretty ingenious people. They had windmills before carbon-free power was even thought of. What do we have to lose by sending our congressional delegation to go ask them a few questions? Heck, if Gov. DeSantis wants to join the group, we could even see if the Dutch government would let him fire somebody just for fun.
Rising sea levels are a problem Florida has to deal with sooner rather than later. I vote for sooner with some delicious draft Heineken at a sidewalk café in unflooded Amsterdam as a reward.