How wonderful that Dunedin was able to purchase this magnificent piece of undeveloped land, the Gladys Douglas Preserve. I, like many of my friends, donated to this worthy cause. So I was bitterly disappointed to learn that dogs will not be allowed inside. During the city’s fundraising efforts, I contacted them to request a dog park, and was told nothing had been decided.
Dunedin purports to be dog-friendly and this would have been an ideal opportunity to make all the community happy. The existing dog park on Achieva Way is not only too small for the community but is woefully inadequate. We really need a large area, similar to the dog park on Enterprise, where humans and their pets can exercise and interact around the looping trails, woods and saw palmettos.
I live less than 10 minutes away from the Preserve, on a magnificent lake, and I’m a huge proponent of preserving the environment, but we all have to exist on this planet, and as a taxpayer, I feel the Commissioners could have done a better job in the development of this property.
Angela Manning
Clearwater