Editor:
With all due respect to “Astonished,” whose comments were published Sept. 5. He has a clear case of “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” a condition brought on by daily doses of Fake News, comments by longtime members of The Swamp, and a media more interested in drama than truth. The cure? Would suggest this loyal U.S. citizen engage with many intelligent people in this country who have a right to the opposite view. Come along with us while President Trump cleans up the mistakes of the past, and honors our country by “Making America Great Again.”
Kaye Lovallo, Seminole