As a Dunedin homeowner, I wish to add my voice to that of others who have raised concern about the emergent safely hazards on the Pinellas trail. It is so unfortunate, in a community with commendable historic concern for citizen well-being, that this trail has been permitted to devolve into a morass of motorized bikes and scooters traveling at dangerously high speed.
In addition to the dangers of motorized vehicles, there is an obvious existence of confusion about the designated spaces for pedestrians and bikers on the trail. This is in no small part due to the fading or disappearance of formerly painted lines to guide walkers and bikers.
I have two suggestions for quick action. The first is to repaint the lines for pedestrians and bikers on the trail, and to post signs asking walkers/runners and bikers to remain in their designated lanes. The second suggestion is that the trail be officially preserved for self-propelled walkers, runners, bikers and those whose independent movement relies on motorized assistive devices.
It may be difficult for Dunedin to find a way to fairly accommodate the increasing number of people who wish to use fast-paced recreational motorized bikes and scooters, but the answer is not to ignore the intended safety of the Pinellas Trail. This trail was created in response to a tragic biking death of a child to protect future bikers, walkers and runners. Those for whom the trail was created are in indisputable danger until responsible ordinances are adopted and responsibly maintained.
Beatrice Fennimore
Dunedin