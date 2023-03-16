Even if you’re a baseball nut, you probably don’t go to spring training at TD Ballpark to see the Toronto Blue Jays’ Orelvis Martinez.
Scouting reports on the talented Martinez are mixed for now, even though one day he could be a star. Yet it’s doubtful that many people have been checking his stats as they pass through the turnstiles.
Boston Red Sox right-hander Chris Murphy probably wasn’t a draw either, though he did serve up some meatballs for the Blue Jays to bash and give the Toronto fans reason to cheer.
No, you don’t go to a spring training game to see stars. You’re more likely to see a group of guys struggling to make the last roster spot on the major league team.
You go because it’s been a long winter without baseball, and there’s nothing like being at the ballpark after the last World Series game in November and the void that follows.
You go to the games because, well, baseball.
But there’s more to the entertainment value than the game. Baseball, even with its new pitch clock, is a leisurely sport where conversation with strangers sitting near your seat is key to the enjoyment of the game.
As Red Sox manager Alex Cora fielded a team that might be in the witness protection program — will Darwinzon Hernandez make it to the big leagues this year? — it was conversation that made the day.
The Blue Jays thumped the Red Sox 16-3 on March 13, making lots of time for a chat with your seatmate.
For example, my comrade in baseball fandom, a Canadian who lives near Buffalo, New York, spoke easily about Toronto players like fireballer Nate Pearson and their hopes of making the team.
Baseball was the topic of the day until he said in the fifth inning: “I suppose it’s time I explained to you about my teeth.”
It seemed as good a time as any to discuss his dental needs during a pitching change.
Not having noticed that the man was missing three of his front teeth, he smiled in order to display his nearly toothless grin.
“I was at the theater watching a movie, an awful one, and I was eating popcorn,” he said. “I got some husks stuck in my teeth, but I didn’t know my teeth had fallen out. When we got outside, my wife said, ‘Where are your teeth?’ I checked and sure enough, they were gone. We went back into the theater to see if they were on the floor, but they had already swept the area.
“There went my prime rib dinner,” he said, adding that the choppers would be replaced when he returned to the Great White North in a few days after having stayed at the Dunedin Cove Motel for the past two weeks.
“I could spend four, maybe five months here,” he added, “but I like where I live.”
Baseball also provides a series of scenes.
It was easy to spot the spring training rookies in the crowd. They were the ones sweating as they wore dark, sun-absorbing T-shirts and jerseys. The wise people wore their white, sunlight-reflecting home jerseys.
A man wearing an oversized baseball cap that said, “Beer Man,” shouted “beer here” and provided brew to the parched, blue-jerseyed crowd. The game was a sell-out in some ways due to Red Sox fans who even had the gall of starting a “let’s go Red Sox” cheer in the left field box seats. Red Sox Nation travels well.
But the Blue Jays drubbed the Red Sox, 16-3.
As a threatening cloud band moved over TD Ballpark and brought cooler temperatures into the high 70s, the Canadian said, “Boy, if that’s one of your cold fronts, I like it.”
When the top of the ninth approached, the dentally challenged chatterbox offered a pat on the shoulder.
“Nice talking with you,” he said.
Thus ended a long exchange of baseball, and Dunedin’s weather.
And missing teeth.