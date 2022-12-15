Let’s just come out and say it. Kanye West (aka “Ye”) is bat---- crazy. He makes Will Smith seem well-grounded.
We became aware of this more than 13 years ago (2009) when Kanye jumped up on stage at the MTV Video Music Awards ceremony just as Taylor Swift was accepting her trophy for best music video (“You Belong With Me”). West tried to take the award away from Swift, proclaiming Beyonce’s video (“Single Ladies”) was far superior.
Ms. Swift handled it with the typical grace you would expect from the grownup on the stage. The fact that she was only 19 at the time, 14 years younger than West, notwithstanding.
Over the last several years, West has popped up from time to time doing one nutty thing after another, but he peaked recently when he proclaimed that he liked Adolph Hitler. Hint to Ye, how long do you think you would have lasted in Nazi Germany? “White supremacy,” remember?
So, here is what I propose. Never buy a ticket to one of his concerts. Never buy or stream any of his music. Never buy any of his clothes or endorsed products. Never speak of him again. Kanye is said to be worth around $400 million, so he won’t go hungry. I just want him to sink into a sea of oblivion. Soon.
Now, on a completely unrelated note, here is something else I have been thinking about. It has been estimated that two people a day in Pinellas County are killed or seriously injured in accidents involving pedestrians and motorized vehicles. Most of these accidents are caused by people (both drivers and pedestrians) simply not paying attention. Yeah, cell phones factor in. But also so does crossing busy Gulf Boulevard, for example, outside the crosswalk.
What really has me worried now is the increasing number of electric bicycles and electric skateboards. As a driver I can’t tell if they are electric until I am right beside them. They are very quiet and those riding them often are wearing ear buds, so they probably can’t hear me either.
Also, where do they belong on the road? The traditional bike lanes? Seems unfair to those peddling themselves. On the sidewalks? I certainly think not. If we’ve been averaging two serious accidents a day around here involving pedestrians and motorized vehicles, imagine how high the toll will be as more of these E-transporters proliferate.
I don’t have a perfect solution, but I do think these electric bikes and boards should be banned from all roads except neighborhood streets. Keep them off Gulf Boulevard, 66th Street, Central Avenue.
Riding these on public roads is very dangerous. However, I am thinking of sending one to Kanye West. I’ll sign the card “To Ye, with love, Tay.”