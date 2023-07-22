One of many things politicians promise but rarely deliver on is bringing their constituents together, unifying those they represent. Which is why the following is so baffling.
Recently the Florida House passed a bill 115-1 and the Senate 38-0. That’s a total of 153-1 for those keeping score at home. And why wouldn’t it pass? It’s a bill that would save Florida taxpayers as much as $277 million and improve our air quality at the same time. Under SB 284 all of Florida’s fleet of vehicles would be converted to electric over the next 15 years.
Talk about strange bedfellows. This bill was endorsed by Republicans, Democrats, the Florida Natural Gas Association, Advance Energy United and the Sierra Club. This cabal probably won’t all agree this is July. But they supported SB 284.
If there ever was low-hanging fruit for a politician, it’s this bill. So Governor DeSantis promptly signed it, right? Nope. He vetoed a bill that passed the legislature by 153-1. Why? Because of Iowa, of course.
You see, in Iowa (the state I grew up in), voters are skeptical of electric vehicles because they see them as a threat to ethanol, a major export of the Hawkeye state. And because Gov. DeSantis desperately needs to win the Iowa Caucus next year, he decided that despite the 153-1 vote in the state he governs, it was in his own best interest to veto the bill. So he did.
First let’s talk about ethanol. I’ve always thought it was immoral to take Iowa field corn and turn it into fuel. Iowa is, in many ways, the breadbasket of the nation. It’s a state blessed with some of the most fertile soil in the world. Ethanol can be made from lots of sources other than corn. In Brazil they use sugar cane. George W. Bush suggested, when he was running for president, that it could be make out of switchgrass. Although he never followed through on that, he made the point we could grow our way to energy independence through new ways to produce fuel.
But back to the veto. There once was a law in Florida that a candidate holding state office (like governor) could not run for a federal office (like president) at the same time. The concern being said candidate would not be able to give adequate attention to his/her day job. Seems like a good policy. However, the Florida legislature changed that rule to accommodate DeSantis’ political ambitions.
Does anybody think that if DeSantis were not running for president that he would have vetoed a bill passed by his own Republican-dominated Legislature 153-1? If so, I have a sinkhole in Polk County to sell you.
If it seems I am picking on DeSantis, it really isn’t personal, it’s just perplexing. At one time, shortly after he was elected to his first term, he was all about the environment. He talked about the need to protect our waterways, from the gulf to the bay to the Atlantic and the Everglades. I recall the liberal-leaning Tampa Bay Times asking in an editorial “Who is this guy?”
I’ve followed politics my entire life and I have never seen any politician so blatantly self-serving as Ron DeSantis is right now. I’d like to think I’m not only Floridian who is asking “Hey, Governor, have you forgotten about us?”
Chris Core is a former Washington, D.C. radio and television personality who now lives in Pass-a-Grille. He is a winner of the Edward R. Murrow Award for outstanding achievement in broadcast journalism.