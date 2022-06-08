The school shooting in Texas had me thinking back to a conversation I had not too long ago with my kids, a 4-year-old and a 6-year-old.
I just picked them up from their nanny and was going through the obligatory afterschool chit-chat.
“Did you all have a good day at school?”
“Yeah,” they murmured. (They don’t exactly pay attention to dad much.)
“What did you all do today?” I asked.
“We had a drill,” they said.
“Oh, a fire drill,” I said. “I remember those.”
“Noooooo, not that drill,” they eagerly corrected me.
“Oh, a tornado drill,” I responded.
“Noooooo, not that drill,” my 4-year-old daughter said with an exasperated tone. (They don’t exactly have much patience for dear old dad.) “The other drill,” she said.
Huh. I was lost for a second, futilely recalling my elementary school days.
“The one where we hide,” she said.
The drill where they hide? What was she … and it hit me.
“Ohhhhh, that drill,” I said.
You know, the active shooter drill where my 4-year-old prekindergartner and 6-year-old first-grader have to learn to lock and barricade the door and hide until (hopefully) someone comes to save them from the psychopath roaming the elementary school hallways with an assault rifle.
Kids are taught lessons like where the “Blind Spot” in the room is, so that someone in the hallway passing by won’t see them.
You know, basic elementary school stuff.
And this is the point where I get mad. I’m not a skilled enough writer to describe the anger I feel when I think of my 4-year-old staring down the barrel of an assault rifle, so you’ll just have to take my word for it.
Or my anger when I think that our solution to said active shooter is not to prevent him from getting a gun, but instead for my 4-year-old to lock the door and hide.
And this is also the point when I recall my thoughts in the wake of the Sandy Hook shooting where 20 kids were murdered.
I vividly remember thinking, “Well, if this doesn’t spur action on gun control then nothing will.”
And guess what happened? Not much.
Instead, we have an armed guard at my children’s elementary school and an extra deputy at the front door the day after another shooting.
So, pardon my skepticism when I say that I doubt 19 more kids will tip the scales this time either.
It appears to many that politicians who oppose certain measures, such as gun control, take part in their own active-shooter drill when a mass shooting takes place: They hide until the cries die down.
However, instead of the numbness we have grown accustomed to at mass shootings, I do feel the anger mounting this time.
Maybe anger is what it will take.
The kind of anger implored by Howard Beale, Peter Finch’s character in the film “Network,” when he famously shouted, “I'm as mad as hell and I'm not gonna take this anymore!”
He went on to say:
“I don't know what to do about the depression and the inflation and the Russians and the crime in the street. All I know is that first you've got to get mad. You've got to say: ‘I'm a human being, god-dammit! My life has value!’”
Our children’s lives have value. Our teachers’ lives have value.
So, to whoever has the power to make a difference — legislators, lobbyists, activists — do something, dammit.
This country has a toxic combination of rampant mental illness and accessibility to firearms.
So, great job fortifying our schools and funding armed guards (not that it helped at Parkland or Uvalde).
But don’t just keep going down that road. Don’t just treat the symptoms instead of the disease.
In a recent interview with the Tampa Bay Times, Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said, “An unfortunate reality is that it is impossible to prevent another school shooting. So we have to operate from the perspective, unfortunately, that it’s going to happen again and the question is when and where.”
I understand that point of view from law enforcement. They have to prepare for the unthinkable. They have to mop up the problems that politicians refuse to address.
Our political leaders should not be thinking that way. There has to be a way to slow down the rampant radicalization plaguing this country. And there has to be a way to get those people help and to keep guns out of their hands.
If you don’t want to address gun control, fine, address mental health care. If you don’t want to address mental health care, fine, address gun control.
But at least do something, dammit!
Don’t just sit there and do nothing like the SRO at Parkland. Or wait too long, like the SWAT team at Uvalde.
Yeah, maybe it will cost some of you your political lives. But at least it will possibly save the lives of some children.
So, just do something, dammit!