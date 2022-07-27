Column: An ode to Florida’s state "bird"

Reports state that something like 1,000 people move to the Sunshine State each day.
So, for the many of you new to Florida, let me be the first to say welcome. It has a lot going for it. We have beautiful sandy beaches, Mickey Mouse, and a Publix around every corner.
Let me also highlight what I consider to be the state bird of Florida. Many mistakenly believe this to be the mockingbird. A common misconception.
No, in fact, the state bird of Florida is the palmetto bug. I believe the scientific description is “little winged bastard.” Its scientific name is “Ewww” and its origin is the depths of hell.
All true, look it up.
With the rainy season upon us, you will indeed encounter the majestic creature soon enough.
Actually, to be specific, Florida is home to many species of cockroaches, including the Florida woods cockroach, smoky brown cockroach, Australian cockroach, American cockroach, brown cockroach, or death’s head cockroach.
Several of them fly, but we don’t care about accuracy in the throes of terror when what you believe to be your average roach suddenly takes flight and you learn the true meaning of fear. So, we call any winged devil a palmetto bug.
According to cockroachfacts.com (yes, there is a website for everything), “American cockroaches and smoky brown cockroaches are both called palmetto bugs. So is the Florida woods cockroach. And sometimes the wood roach, too. The Florida woods cockroach got this nickname because it likes to hide beneath palmetto leaves.”
In short, we don’t care what they are called. We just call them gross. They carry bacteria, cause odors, and can contaminate food.
Did I mention how great Florida is, by the way?
Don’t fret. We Floridians have several options to take when stumbling upon said bug:
a) Coolly and slowly grab a shoe and pray it doesn’t take flight before you send it back to hell.
b) Scream for your spouse (man or woman, fear knows no gender) to save you from the winged demon. This is also a handy test to see if said spouse actually loves you. If you find anyone willing to take on a flying roach for you, they’re a keeper.
c) Immediately leave and set fire to your home (preferred option).
Terminix also mentions something about preventive measures, such as sealing any cracks or openings to your home, keeping the kitchen clean, throwing the garbage out regularly, making sure there are no leaking faucets and keeping trees trimmed.
I could go on and on, but you get the point.
So, in summary, it’s not too late to return to where you came from and save yourself the hell of dealing with the unofficial state bird.
Stay tuned for the next edition of my etymological series where I dive into the topic on wasps and why they are a-holes.