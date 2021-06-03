Re: Condos rejected for pier property (May 20)
If the town isn't going to write a check to the property owner for millions of dollars to acquire the parcel (and how can it?), then it should approve the rezoning and allow a modest-density condominium or boutique hotel at the site.
I recognize there is long-standing bad blood between the town and property owner about the maintenance and operation of the pier, but I sympathize with the owner. With property values and taxes what they are, I don't know how anyone could operate a private pier and earn a decent living (at least without an objectionable bar and restaurant on it). Times have changed. Parking fees and bait won't support an expensive pier and the taxes that go with it.
Commissioners and neighbors like the current zoning designation of recreation/open space, but what does that realistically allow: a swim club (huh?), mini-golf (please no!)? Neighbors voiced a desire for “open space.” Really? Walk to the end of your beach access point, you've got the most beautiful open space in the world right there.
Commissioners, tell the owner to come back with an appropriate site plan for an attractive building with nice landscaping. Commissioner Blackburn said there is nothing in this plan for Redington Shores. What about the fees and annual property taxes on $10 million of new construction? Let's get rid of an eyesore in a town with too many eyesores. Ten units and four stories is not an unreasonable ask. Approve it.
Roland Franklin, Redington Shores