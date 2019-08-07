Editor:
Yet, again, there have been two deadly mass shootings in our country. And, yet again, the president, the NRA, the Second Amendment, all gun-rights advocates are being blamed and taken to task for the actions of a deranged shooter — not the guilty party.
Let’s just step back and take a look at this. Whenever there is a shooting, the media is all over it in a heartbeat. Why is not the same coverage taken and put out there about the daily DUI (be it alcohol/drugs)-caused carnage! Why are we not banning and calling for greater regulations on alcohol and why are we legalizing marijuana across the country to the cheers of the liberals and left? According to the 2016 stats of the Centers for Disease Control, “every day, 29 people in the United States die in motor vehicle crashes that involve an alcohol-impaired driver. This is one death every 50 minutes. In 2016, 10,497 people died in alcohol-impaired driving crashes; more than 1 million drivers were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or narcotics."
Marijuana users were about 25% more likely to be involved in a crash than drivers with no evidence of marijuana use. I’m sorry, but according to the U.S. Constitution, Americans are protected by the Second Amendment for the right to bear arms and self-protection. The 18th Amendment covers prohibition, followed up by the 21st Amendment — consuming alcohol and killing people because of being drunk is not a right. Drinking is a privilege granted by individual states’ regulations. How about focusing on that? Let’s ban all alcohol, drugs, and cars for all of the carnage they leave on the streets — after all, it is never the fault of the person who commits these heinous crimes!
Maureen Carnell, Redington Shores