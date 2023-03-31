The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA) was the president’s first major initiative, a $1.9 trillion stimulus package ostensibly designed to help the nation recover from the health and economic effects of COVID-19. Actually, it created a feeding trough and placed it in the wide open pasture whereby anyone city, county, states, etcetera, etcetera … is able to gobble up most anything they want without taxpayer approval.
Dunedin's aquatic center, parking garage, underground utilities, Dunedin Golf Course are among feeding frenzy-type projects never intended for these projects. These projects are factually funded by all American taxpayers no matter where they reside. It is our money being spent without any thought of whether or not taxpayers approve or disapprove. Has Dunedin leadership applied for other ARPA funded projects? Does anyone think about additional future maintenance and salary expenditures needed for these projects? Is this an example of open and transparent government?
What part does Pinellas County and the state of Florida play in this game?
Willy Bach
Dunedin