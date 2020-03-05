President Trump has said, “Real power is — I don’t even want to use the word — fear.” It’s no secret that money and political power are his prime motivators and it’s also no secret that he uses fear laced with lies to wield power. We just saw him intimidate Republican senators and fire credible government witnesses for telling the truth. To use fear and lies in this way threatens the rule of law and implicit in that declaration is that nobody is above the law, not even the president. We still have an election coming in nine months that can put us back on the path to the American Dream for all. We just can’t stand by and watch the destruction of the ideals that made America great.

