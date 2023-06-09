I love optimistic people as much as the next guy, but there is a fine line between being optimistic and being foolish. Allow me to illustrate.
If you show up at a popular beach destination at mid-day on a gorgeous weekend day this summer and expect to find an empty parking place, you are both optimistic and foolish. This observation is based on my living in Pass-a-Grille, but I know this is true in most other beach communities as well.
Over Memorial Day weekend, you would have observed lots of very optimistic people driving around and around in search of non-existent empty parking spaces. So, here are some things you need to know if you are coming to our beaches on a weekend.
Get here before 9 a.m. I know this interferes with your God-given right to sleep late on the weekend, but you have to make a choice: bed or beach, because by 9 a.m., all legal parking spots will be filled.
Do not park in residential areas where you don’t have a pass to park. Recently I had a car pull up and park right in front of my house at 12:30 p.m. The driver and passengers got out of the car and began to unload all their beach gear. I went outside to warn them they were not allowed to park on my residential street and that if they did they would get a $90 ticket every two hours. There is a sign right by their car confirming my warning. The driver said, “It has taken us so long to get here that we are not moving the car and we’ll just pay the fine.”
If you must arrive after 9 a.m., consider taking Uber. Yes, it can be pricey, but please refer to the above fine of $90 every two hours. That’s in Pass-a-Grille. All of the other beaches north of PAG have very similar penalties for illegal parking. Some even have illegally parked cars towed.
Please be considerate of those of us who live near the beaches. Park legally. Follow the rules about dogs and alcohol and for heaven’s sake, clean up after yourselves. Nothing is worse than seeing trash just dumped in the sand.
And a couple of other things I would do to protect the beaches if I were in charge (and, frankly, I should be). I would ban all plastic bags from stores on the barrier islands. I can’t tell you how crazy it drives me if I buy a pack of gum at Walgreens and the clerk reaches to put it in a plastic bag! How many of those plastic bags end up in the bay or the gulf? Ditto straws made out of anything except paper. You sit down at a restaurant and ask for a glass of water. It comes with a straw. Why?
I hope you enjoy your time at the beach this summer. Our beaches are among the best in the country and a big reason why people come here. When you do, I hope you will be considerate of both the neighborhood and the sand.
Chris Core is a former Washington, D.C. radio and television personality who now lives in Pass-a-Grille. He is a winner of the Edward R. Murrow Award for outstanding achievement in broadcast journalism.