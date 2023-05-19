Relationship wisdom develops gradually, blooming as the astringent tannins of life soften. Say, for example, both parties have previously loved, lost and been through enough professional counseling to sedate a wild boar. Now older and wiser, they have settled into the kind of second-time-around partnership in which no hurdle seems that high.
They just don’t sweat — remember that word — too much. They use “I feel” statements and cognitive mirroring techniques. They compromise. They think before speaking and follow up when cooler — remember it — heads prevail.
What mature partners do not do is hiss, “DON’T BE LIKE THAT” with all the warmth of a wicked forest crone. “DON’T BE LIKE THAT” is a wholly unhelpful phrase to lob at … well, anyone. Like what? Don’t be like what? Specificity is key!
And yet, ’twas I who yowled “DON’T BE LIKE THAT,” because the issue at hand was the thermostat. On this topic, I struggle to access maturity. There I was, in May, in Tampa Bay, wearing sweatpants one might wear in a Vermont December, boldly clicking down the temperature in our creaky, old Florida house as my husband eyed me precariously from across the room.
“DON’T BE LIKE THAT.”
Now, listen. We humans can disagree on plenty. Many issues have nuance, space for debate and concession. One might argue we all could use a half-cup more understanding to be kinder citizens of the world.
But the thermostat is not one of those issues, and I know you will agree. The right way to load a dishwasher is another, as is the direction of the toilet paper roll. These are deeply held personal convictions. There is a correct temperature, especially this time of year in Florida, when tolerable mornings give way to afternoons that feel like a steaming bowl of celebrity bone broth.
I like it cold. I may be an outlier among the stereotypically cold female species, portrayed on television asking for cardigans and scolding perspiring office oafs. I am overheated most of the time, and you will find me knocking off digits as often as the law allows. I also happen to like white noise, which is an incredibly toxic trait when the air handler kicks on. Cold! Whirring! Perfect!
Moreover, I like it cozy. In order to be cozy, I need to first be cold. I need to chill the environment and then climb under heavy, hygge blankets of finest fleece. This makes perfect sense.
In my wild, younger days before the counseling, I kept the house very, very cold. Like 68. Are you horrified? You are thinking, “Well, I guess we know why the other relationship didn’t work out.” I eventually realized that was prohibitively expensive, not to mention terrible for the environment. It’s morally flawed to smugly carry my little reusable bag to Publix and come home to bask in an icy tundra powered by the energy of a private jet. I know this.
Air conditioning just may be the tragic flaw of the comfortable world. We are Macbeth, cold, deranged and unstoppable. A few years back, the federal program Energy Star suggested people keep their homes set to 78 during the day and 82 at night, which sounds like a Turkish bath. This report was promptly ratioed by the internet.
My husband likes to keep the temperature steady at 73, though I think he is being nice to me and would prefer to set it higher. Usually, I can live with 73. The other day, the one we talked about, I could not. I knocked it down to 71 and hissed at him like a bog witch. We went to bed.
The next evening, on our walk, I once again accessed maturity and remembered to follow up. I delivered a speech I’d prepared. Friends, the best way to not turn something into a whole big thing is to start every screed with, “I don’t want to turn this into a whole big thing …”
To wit:
“I don’t want to turn this into a whole big thing, but I need you to know I am a woman of (redacted age). My estrogen is going crazy, hormones out of control. I burst into random sweats at weird times. I gain and lose 5 pounds in the course of one afternoon. I am a disaster. Sometimes I am just going to have to turn the thermostat down, and that’s the way it is. I’ll try to remember to turn it back up later.”
“OK,” he said.
We walked quietly along the neighborhood duck pond. I was warm and red. I am always warm and red.
“I turned it back to 73 before bed,” I said.
“I turned it to 72 when I woke up,” he said.
“I know.”
Stephanie Hayes is a columnist for the Tampa Bay Times.