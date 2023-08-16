Re: Opinions tarnish the town (July 28)
As a new resident of Dunedin, though having enjoyed visiting family here over many years prior to moving, I was saddened to read the "Opinions tarnish the town" letter to the editor in the July 28 issue of the Dunedin Beacon. I firmly believe that no end of the political spectrum owns patriotism or love of country.
I have two children who I love with all of my heart. But my love for them only makes it more important that I pay attention to the things that they could and should do better every day, as much as the things they do that are praise-worthy. It is part of my job as a parent to help them understand the impacts of their actions, on themselves and on others, and guide them to change those things that may cause harm. Especially as they get older, that is easily the hardest and most complex part of parenting but also the most critical.
The same can be said of the role of an engaged citizen. Love of country is founded more on the ideals and values that are embodied in the promise of that place, which often do not reflect the actual daily experience of all community members. People who love their country (or state, or community) can honor it, in part, by actively pointing out its flaws, inconsistencies, and injustices and by working to address those. Ensuring that our nation lives up to its stated ideals for all those who call it home requires first recognizing where we are falling short and finding ways to do better in the future.
Anne Bovaird Nevins
Dunedin