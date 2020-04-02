The Beach Community Food Pantry is preparing for the potential impact that the COVID-19 crisis will most certainly have on our current and future clients.
We currently support over 800 family members each month and have positioned ourselves to maintain this level of service, but all indicators suggest that there are many in our community that do not have the resources to offset the full or partial loss of income.
As this event plays out, BCFP must anticipate an ever-increasing flow of new clients to our pantry. We do have the resources to handle a moderate increase, but should the flow increase substantially we may not be able to support more newcomers. Add to that the fact that the supply chain seems to be having difficulty supplying the retailers, from whose overstock, charitable donations to suppliers of food pantries (Feeding Tampa Bay, RCS, Walmart, etc.) originate, we do anticipate shortages.
Since our start in 2004, our operation has existed solely from cash and food donations of the community. If you would like to support our fight against food insecurity, we invite you to donate. We certainly appreciate food donations, but cash donations allow us to take advantage of special pricing that we can access from our suppliers. Either way, you will be making a difference.
Please make donations payable to Beach Community Food Pantry, a mission of Calvary Episcopal Church, 1615 First St., Indian Rocks Beach, FL, 33774. Food donations can be dropped off during hours of operation: 10 a.m. to noon, Monday and Wednesday and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday.
We are also looking for anyone who would like to join our wonderful team of volunteers.
Please contact Director Connie Curran (727-482-6167) or David Kline (727-418-1673) if you have any questions.
David Kline, past director, Beach Community Food Pantry