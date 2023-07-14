It is that time of year again. The way-too-early beginning of campaign season. It is unavoidable as the candidates line up and try to differentiate themselves. My greatest concern is the extreme rhetoric, what it has done to us as voters and as citizens in a country that I still consider to be the finest in the world.
As some of you know, I served almost four complete terms on the Clearwater City Council, three of those as mayor. I was termed out after two terms as mayor in 2012 and sat out for eight years before winning reelection in 2020. It was only eight years — less than a decade — but upon my return to public office, one thing stood out: The level of civility had changed drastically, and not for the better. I have tried to put my finger on why. I have several thoughts — and a few challenges that I make to myself and to you.
I think the first factor is the rise of cable news and the so-called 24-hour “news” cycle. When I was growing up, I watched the news nearly every night with my parents. We weren’t a one network family. We’d watch Walter Cronkite followed by Dan Rather at CBS, Peter Jennings at ABC and Tom Brokaw at NBC. We also tuned in to the MacNeil/Lehrer Report on PBS. None of these broadcasts deviated far from the political middle. Now you can pick your flavor — Fox News, MSNBC or CNN. We get fed the message we desire and seldom hear the other side of any argument. It could also be argued that we do not have enough news to fill a 24-hour cycle, and so what we call news is often opinion, demonizing the other side.
The second enormous change from 2012 to when I returned to public office in 2020 is social media and the internet. Certainly, the internet was in existence before 2012, but we have become more reliant on it, and it has facilitated the widespread addiction to social media. We joke that, “It must be true, it was on the internet,” but in reality, we know that much of what we read is false or certainly tainted. We need to read with a more skeptical eye and check multiple sources before espousing what we think are facts.
Social media on the other hand has very few factual backstops and has empowered people to tear down groups or individuals from the comfort of their family room sofa. The vitriol found online from people who have never met you and have little understanding of issues is alarming.
Way back when I first decided to run for office, I was asked to think about the worst thing I had ever done and was I willing to have that splashed across the front page of the paper if a reporter were to find it out. The presumption in that question was that the “worst thing” was actually true. Now, it’s common for people to hurl lies and half-baked notions on social media, without even attempting to get at the real truth.
Abraham Lincoln is often incorrectly credited with the quote from minister Jenkin Lloyd Jones, “No outside foe can ever denude this country, however much they may wish to storm our shores with shells or sink our battleships, nations do not die from invasion, they die from internal rottenness.” That wisdom holds. We as a country need to guard against imploding. How is that done? I would encourage listening to a radio program or podcast you might not normally tune into or read something you might otherwise pass up. Get the other side, challenge your own beliefs. Talk to a person of the opposite political persuasion. You may learn that they do not have horns and that they possess a reasonable basis for their beliefs. I am not talking about compromising fundamental values but understanding we all come from different backgrounds and experiences, and they inform our beliefs.
Certainly, we need to expect more from our political leaders. They serve us, not the other way around. While I am not hopeful that campaigns will tone down rhetoric, we can control civility within ourselves. Remember after the 9/11 terrorist attacks we were united for a while, and we allowed each other a level of grace. Whether you subscribe to religious beliefs or not, a real solution comes from the words of Jesus, “Love others, as you love yourself.” If put into practice, that advice would solve many of our conflicts. I yearn for a country that is not rotting internally, for my kids and grandchildren. I hope you do too.
Frank Hibbard is the former mayor of Clearwater.