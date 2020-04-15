My friend had a great idea for helping children realize how urgent washing our hands is after being outdoors, to the grocery store, anywhere. Imagine when you touch your mailbox that it’s covered in red paint. Now, don’t touch your face or you’ll have red paint on your face. You need to wash off the mailbox with Lysol and wash your hands with soap and water so you can get off the red paint.
Same analogy if you’re in the grocery store with Mom. Touch that can of beans or package of gum or candy, and you’ll get red paint all over you.
During this really tough time we’re going through, being able to relate the danger of the virus to the red paint just might take hold.
Marilyn White, Seminole