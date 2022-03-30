By the time you read this the Academy Awards will have been over. I write this a couple of weeks in advance. But I have no fear this prediction will be wrong: A pretty bad movie will win Best Picture.
Full disclosure, I am a member of SAG-AFTRA, the union that represents film and TV actors, recording artists and radio folks. As such I get screeners sent to my house so that I can vote for the Screen Actors Guild awards. Therefore, I have sat through at least part of pretty much all the movies of 2021. And as a group, this is probably the worst year for movies in decades.
Let’s take the highly acclaimed “The Power of the Dog.” Spoiler alert: here is a summation of that movie. Two brothers own a ranch. One of the brothers is pretty nice, the other is mean. The nice brother gets married. The mean brother dies. The End.
Here are some of the others: “Licorice Pizza.” We turned it off after about 20 minutes. Boooring. “West Side Story.” A re-make of the original for no apparent reason. The music is great, of course, but it was also great 65 years ago.
“Belfast.” Turned it off after about 20 minutes of Irish mumbling.
“Don’t Look Up.” Ok, it was better than the others, but what was it? Comedy? Drama? Satire? Waste of 2 hours 25 minutes? At least I finished watching it.
“King Richard.” This is the one movie I really liked, but a lot of people won’t. Will Smith probably will have won the Oscar for playing the tough father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams. As I wrote in a previous column, part of the reason I liked this movie was because it was the first movie my wife and I saw in a theater in nearly two years. Heck, I might have liked Bugs Bunny cartoons as well.
My point is, what on earth has happened to Hollywood? We go to be entertained, not lectured. “Coming of age” movies are weird and dull. Remakes are lazy box office. Beautiful scenery and great acting is no substitute for a plot. When I go to the movies I want to laugh. I’m happy to have a good cry. What I don’t want is to spend half of the movie wondering what the heck is happening.
Here are 10 of my favorite movies of all time:
• “Field of Dreams”
• “The Godfather”
• “Toy Story”
• “Finding Nemo”
• “Green Book”
• “La La Land”
• “Argo”
• “The Right Stuff”
• “Hidden Figures”
• “Forrest Gump”
So I have a wide range of taste in movies. Musicals, animated, fantasy and based-on-real-life events. Movie theaters are a dying breed, pandemic or not. The ticket prices are high, concessions ridiculous. Add in travel expense and babysitters and we quickly reach “this better be good” territory. That didn’t happen in 2021. Hollywood, it’s time to get your act together.