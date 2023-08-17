I read and enjoy your paper every week. The local articles are timely and informative. However, A Perfect Summer Pastime did not mention visiting your local library to check out books! How could you leave that out? Libraries are a cornerstone of our communities. I realize you were promoting local bookstores which is also important, but our local Pinellas Public Library Cooperative is such a great resource for everyone and it offers online, physical books, audio books and other reading materials available at every one of the local libraries! For free! with a valid library card, paid for by our taxes. That should have been included in this article. Not everyone can afford to buy books.
Sharon Betzelberger
Largo