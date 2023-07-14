Re: Youth climate case offers a lesson for Floridians about constitutional rights (July 6)
I’d like to thank Joseph Bonasia for his article. I’m going to download and sign this petition that he presented and ask others to sign it too.
Clean water is a human rights issue. Florida will not survive unless we do everything we can to preserve it, including not wasting water. I think Big Sugar and Big Fertilizer can be effectively dealt with, as long as we are peacefully united and persistent.
The public, which is largely unaware of the problems, needs to be educated truthfully.
Let’s all sign this!
Nickie McNichols
Largo