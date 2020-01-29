This past week’s cold snap has been a shock to the system. With 80-degree temperatures now a thing of the past, it’s time to change gears and focus more on winter patterns.
Perhaps the best part of our fishery is the variety of fish. By and large, the majority of our resident fish population does not feed well in extreme temperature situations either too hot or too cold. However, some are definitely more cold tolerant than others. Sheepshead may not be regarded as a glamorous inshore gamefish like redfish and snook, but they are a great eating fish and they are one of the few fish that will feed when the water temperature drops into the 50s.
Sheepshead are schooled up around area bridges, so fresh pieces of shrimp, fiddler crabs or barnacles paired up with a small gap hook and little weight are all you’ll need to catch a few. The legal size for a sheepshead is 12 inches; however, the yield on them isn’t very good so you may want to focus on those that are 14 inches and up.
Spotted seatrout are another fish that will feed well in upper 50-degree water. In fact, they tend to bunch up better the colder it gets. Spoils islands in the northern reaches of our area stack up with large trout this time of year. Trout typically prefer the deeper side of the island where the grass transitions quickly from grass to shell bottom. Bouncing soft-plastics along the bottom with the tide will produce lots of action not only from trout but ladyfish, small jacks, bluefish and pompano.
New moon low tides and a north wind component will have grass flats exposed for much of the morning this week. The Intracoastal Waterway is a great low tide fishery; many of the grass flats have a hard outer edge that drops relatively quickly either into a channel or a deeper basin. It’s these edges that will concentrate trout and redfish. Methodically working these edges with soft-plastics is a great way to cover a lot of water much more quickly than with live shrimp.
