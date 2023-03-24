Column: Another favorite bites the dust

I’m sure everybody reading this will be able to identify. Although this is local to Pass-a-Grille, a version of it is happening pretty much everywhere around here.
Gennaro’s Restaurant, 2004 Pass-a-Grille Way, has been a neighborhood favorite since it opened its doors in June of 1989. Famous for its pizza of course, but also for great pasta, chicken, seafood and veal dishes. Oh, and the best chicken noodle soup I have ever tasted. I’ve probably eaten more meals at Gennaro’s than any other restaurant in Florida! But soon I won’t be able to enjoy their food ever again.
Gennaro’s is closing in late April. Partly a victim of COVID and more recently of its building being sold.
When the pandemic hit us in 2020, Gennaro’s changed from a full-service sit-down restaurant to take-out only. This meant they could no longer sell beer and wine, which, as we know, is a big part of how restaurants make money. Even after other area establishments went back to full-service, Gennaro’s did not because of the health concerns of a family member.
Recently, the building Gennaro’s occupies was purchased by the owner of the strangely re-named “Red, White and Booze” restaurant across the street, formerly known as Sea Critters. Most of us in the neighborhood, which is known for its quiet nightlife, think the new name does not reflect the nature of either Pass-a-Grille nor the restaurant itself. When I mentioned this to the owner he said, “Well, when you buy a restaurant, you can name it anything you wish. But I bought this one and I like this new name.” Fair enough.
It’s unclear what the plans are for the building Gennaro’s has occupied, but once word of the restaurant closing got out, there has been a fruitless push to “save” it. It’s a lovely sentiment and one Gennaro’s owners must be proud of. But times change, land values in popular places like Pass-a-Grille continue to increase and nobody can roll the clocks back to 1989.
So this column is partly a requiem for a favorite restaurant and partly a little dose of nostalgia. Normally, I don’t dwell on the past, I look to the future. But of all the places in Florida my wife and I searched for our dream location, it was Pass-a-Grille in a landslide. We love the way it is still very much old Florida. So any change here is unsettling for us. I wish the new owners nothing but success but I certainly will miss the mainstay of great Italian food and neighborhood friendliness that has been the hallmark of Gennaro’s. Addio vecchio amico.