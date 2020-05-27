Column: Seminole lifts spirits with parade

The Seminole City Council led a Seminole Strong/Seminole Cares vehicle parade to show appreciation and support for two of the city’s beloved senior communities, Seminole Gardens and Freedom Square, whose residents continue to practice the safer-at-home guidelines. The parade included Mayor Leslie Waters, shown above, Seminole city councilors, the city manager, and employees representing all city departments. The parade festivities lasted 45 minutes as the 13-vehicle motorcade, with sirens blaring and lights flashing, navigated through the Seminole Gardens and Freedom Square communities in a show of unity.