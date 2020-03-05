Re: Super Gross (Feb. 14 Palm Harbor Beacon)
I agree with Janet Buchwalter’s letter to the editor, “Super Gross,” criticizing the Super Bowl halftime performances by Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. They reminded me of the pole dancers I saw in the movie “The Hustlers.”
I don’t, however, agree that the Women’s Liberation Movement can be blamed for this. Morality has declined. Parents accept most of what their children do because they want to be their friends, not mothers and fathers.
I am an American citizen from Brazil and I do not approve of this year’s Super Bowl performance as an expression of Latin culture, especially on primetime TV. We want our daughters to become respected, useful citizens, not porn stars.