Word association: Floridian.
Trick is, you can’t use political language. We’ve covered that excruciating morass at length, and my email needs a leg stretch. I’m asking, which character traits would the average fleece-clad Joe in a Northern metropolis assign those of us from this soggy, melty, neon peninsula? What names would uppity cousins from Seattle call us?
Zany, maybe? Eccentric? Sleepy? Casual? Flip-floppy? Sloppy? Doltish? Unpredictable? Subject to frequent prosecution? Prone to problematic moles?
Yes, all low-hanging fruit. I’ve got some news for everyone in their Patagonia quilted puffers, a revelation that crystallized after a week in Connecticut. New Haven, to be exact. I’m going to sound like more of an (smug bad word) if I dance around the facts: I was at Yale University attending a writer’s workshop.
I didn’t come here to discuss that experience, specifically, but please know I’ll be using words such as “dilettante” and “elan” going forward. When passersby ask if I went to Yale when I wear my copious campus bookstore merch, I will nod with the crucial “for one week” detail stored safely in my head.
Anyway, the revelation: Floridians are not mushy globs of socially inept paste, not as much I suspected. We are tough! We are surly reptiles, OK? We have skin of platelike, keratinized scales, and we’re ready to scrap. We are ambassadors for preparedness, stocked with a 30-day supply of BOGO minestrone, batteries and military-grade solar chargers.
Throughout the week in Connecticut, it “rained.” Because I have lived in Tampa Bay for 30 years, I took the forecasts seriously. Florida rain, especially those flash summer storms about to plague us, are not an empty threat. If you are on the street when a 4 p.m. thunderstorm breaks out, thoughts and prayers are appreciated. Have you ever been so wet you cannot get any wetter? Have you pulled a full Carl Lewis long jump, launching your corporeal form from a flooded sidewalk to the passenger side of your best friend’s ride? Have you done this with your phone dry in your bra and groceries intact?
Certainly Connecticut gets storms, not to mention snow. But from where I sat, at least, this summer precipitation was akin to a light, moody mist one might encounter from the cooling sprayer in the queue for Tower of Terror at Disney. While locals muttered lines such as, “Sky’s going to open up,” I felt only a refreshing splash of H2O and pleasant drop in body temperature.
For better or worse (probably worse?), life in Florida has readied us for the changing global climate. Here, we expect mayhem, equipped with Swiss Army cynicism. Weekend plans are ruined constantly. We maintain lists of relatives on high ground. Every year around June 1, we read literal manuals about how to survive disasters.
Walking amongst Yale’s various Hogwarts manors — many, I learned on the official tour, were made to look extra historic for vibes alone — I thought back to my own 73-year-old house, swelling and gasping and cracking with June’s new heat. While it’s true that I tripped and derfed hard on a decorative Yale cobblestone on the way to breakfast, it’s fine; I am Rambo. The tumble provided fond thoughts of home.
Because back in Florida, the summer heat exposes our dwellings for what they are: piles of sticks ready to return to dust. If we’re not trapping roof rats in the crawl space, we are calculating 10-year-loan payments for structural reinforcements and impact windows, scrubbing algae off patios and shop-vacuuming water from air conditioner drip pans. Also crying, but in the way that builds character.
It’s harder all the time to find reasons to be proud of Florida, to defend our sagging, old gal as displaced wild bears run amok, as coastlines erode in condo chaos, as everything that goes on in Tallahassee goes on in Tallahassee (we’ll get back to that in future installments). As such, Floridians on vacation may end up apologizing for our existence, when privately, we wish we could be enthusiastic emissaries.
So, if you’re feeling down, remember: You could win “American Gladiator.” You’ve eaten SpaghettiOs out of a can. You’ve dodged coconuts and frisky anoles. You’ve been soaked sideways and upside down at the same time. You’ve gone in the pool when you really shouldn’t have. You’ve got this, Florida. You can do anything, anywhere, with a wrinkled poncho in your pocket.
Stephanie Hayes is a columnist for the Tampa Bay Times.