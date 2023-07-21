Re: Can we overcome the erosion of civility? (July 13)
Thank you for printing Frank Hibbard’s Op-Ed on civility in your Viewpoints section. It was refreshing to read, especially coming from a modern-day Republican. I share his frustration with the current state of political discourse in America, especially in DeSantis-land.
I was once a Republican, probably the only conservative to not vote for Ronald Reagan in the 1984 election. I have often thought he should have been awarded an Academy Award for his performance as an American president. And I likewise thought he should have been impeached, convicted, and removed from office for his participation in the Iran-Contra scandal. Although I had become a Democrat, I also felt that Bill Clinton should have been convicted and removed from office for lying. You see I’m an equal opportunity believer in holding accountable those that betray our trust, whether in public office or business. But our current saga of Trump’s indictments is beyond the pale. I had to laugh in agreement at the cartoon you published just below Mr. Hibbard’s article. Ginny Thomas may have had the right idea, put insurrectionists like him on a barge off Gitmo as an appropriate solution to his criminality.
I was sorry to hear of Mr. Hibbard’s resignation as Clearwater mayor this year, we need more people like him on both sides of the political divide. We need to stop shouting at one another and start listening. It’s a proven premise; you can’t hear the other person if you’re talking. If I’m not mistaken there’s a 2,000-year quote from a religious figure that may still have some merit; “do unto others as you will have them do unto you.”
Mr. Hibbard’s approach to civility and attitude of openness is a welcome sign that all might not be lost.
Chuck Wolowitz
Seminole