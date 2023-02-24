LARGO — It was a strange thing, witnessing all those fingers wiggling toward the ceiling. A little silly, a little uncomfortable, yet they added up to a sentiment more profound than applause.
The crowd at the Feb. 14 Pinellas County School Board meeting was not allowed to clap during public comment, so they raised their hands, filling the room with dissent. Dozens of students and adults showed up to fight for “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison, which the school district snatched from classrooms in January after a single parent complaint.
I sat in the back, myself a product of Pinellas County schools and a defender of the book, bracing to see how the district would address this fissure of public trust.
It turned out that the teenagers in the room were the real leaders, not embarrassed to stand up for the right thing. If only the school district would learn courage from their display.
Flanked by flags and an image of Uncle Sam, Superintendent Kevin Hendrick stressed that the book’s removal was not the school board’s fault. It’s apparently not really the district’s fault, either? So far, the district’s shrugging response to the fallout has been akin to saying, “Don’t blame me! Dad won’t let us have that book.”
Hendrick pointed to new State Board of Education guidance that requires schools to screen all books for topics “harmful to minors.” Like all districts, he said, Pinellas wants clarity on state rules that are new and often conflicting. He said he believes in a diverse pool of books, trusts educators and supports parent rights.
In the spring, he plans to bring a new book review process to the board “that captures these ideals that we believe in, gives parents choice and follows the law.” Meanwhile, board members will likely discuss the blowback at a workshop.
That’s fine. We’ll wait.
We should acknowledge the superintendent’s delicate dance in this Brave New World. Hendrick is a smart, capable leader who seems engaged with parents and students. But remember, the school board can fire him. Just look at the rash of recent superintendent firings in Sarasota, Brevard and Broward counties.
If the tide shifts slightly, Pinellas parents could look up to find Miss Trunchbull leading schools. Hendrick surely knows the whole show can be hijacked. Two Pinellas County School Board members, Dawn Peters and Stephanie Meyer, were endorsed by Moms for Liberty, a group that distrusts public education and has led the way on book-banning and a host of other contrived culture wars. Please believe similar candidates are waiting in the wings, poised to install a conspiratorial, whitewashed version of freedom.
All truly liberty-minded parents should be concerned with how this book ban went down. With a precedent so baffling, “parental rights” lose all meaning. If any parent can have a title removed sans procedure, what follows? Choose your own adventure.
You see, in the case of “The Bluest Eye,” the offended parent declined to fill out an official complaint form. And here’s the logic we’re supposed to swallow: Said document would have set in motion the district’s current book review process. But since there was no form, the district didn’t have to follow its own rules in chucking the book. No form, no procedure.
Confused? Yeah. It’s almost like anti-wokeness mandates are purposefully ambiguous, designed to hamstring those in power into fearful submission. It’s almost like they’re meant to overwhelm normal, busy people with grocery lists and soccer tournaments and car lines to the point of disengaging.
All of this is indeed the state’s fault. We’ve seen Gov. Ron DeSantis grow increasingly retaliatory and malicious, countermanding local governments, yanking elected officials from office, overtaking entire colleges, exacting revenge upon a theme park. Of course public leaders are wary, which is why school officials keep trotting out the phrase “err on the side of caution” like it’s an inspirational lower back tattoo.
But the district and the board are not powerless. Look up the board’s mission statement: Its job is to adopt policies that benefit students. In fact, state law puts school books squarely in the board’s lap, in the same statute the district keeps referring to as handcuffs: “Each district school board is responsible for the content of all materials used in a classroom or otherwise made available to students.”
There’s good news for those who want to walk this back. Vast room for interpretation exists within Florida’s haunted 40-slide training deck, which everyone holds up as the source of infinite pain. It’s true, no one likes a slideshow.
Let Palm Harbor junior Eliza Lane explain it. She came to the podium Feb. 14 carrying the Slideshow Documents of Dread.
Eliza read the training manual’s definition of pornography — something “intended to cause sexual excitement.” The two pages of concern in “The Bluest Eye,” she made clear, are a portrayal of violence, not arousal.
By the way, explained Palm Harbor senior Andrew Larsen: His teacher encouraged students to skip those two pages. That’s if they didn’t opt out of the book entirely, which was also a choice. The district could have considered these salient points if it hadn’t fumbled the bag so hastily.
What a miraculous thing to see, students clutching precious bound pages, standing up to adults playing political football with the education they have sworn to protect. These students should be a poster for public education, a salve for those cynical about the state of learning.
They delivered passionate pleas: Let them be challenged. Let them learn hard things. Let them read a diversity of voices. They were serious and logical, didn’t shout or heckle. When an official asked students with protest signs to leave, they offered to ditch the signs and come back. They already know what to prioritize and how to get things done.
These students, hands raised, are begging those with power to right a wrong. The real failure would be letting them down.