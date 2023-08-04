Re: Opinions tarnish the town, July 28
I agree 100% with the letter to the editor in the July 28 edition. I remember the days when the president was for ALL people not just one group. Seems now it is either a president for the Democrats or a president for the Republicans. That is wrong on so many levels. This type of voting and commander-in-chief has divided this country and has created so much hatred and violence.
Every single person has a right to believe what they want and the key to getting along with those who don't believe the way you do, is to learn to agree to disagree with respect. All this anger and one-sidedness solves nothing and the last several elected presidents have proven that. We, as Americans, are better than that. Let's do better, people. Let's vote for a president that is fair to both sides. Proud to be an American, not proud of the way things have become.
Terri Ashcraft
Clearwater