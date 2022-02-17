I was visiting Moscow in the early 1980s. Right off Red Square was what was described as the biggest department store in the world: GUM. Well, it definitely was a very large building, but inside there was very little for sale. Russia did not have a supply CHAIN issue, it had a supply issue. Big reveal: the Communist economic system didn’t work.
I remember flying out of Russia and landing at Heathrow Airport in London to change planes for my flight home. The airport was like Disney World compared to where I had been. Everything was so bright and cheery and there was so much stuff for sale. I have never felt so happy for an airport layover in my life and probably never will again. I was back in the West, in the Land of Plenty.
I’ve been thinking about this for the last few months. How we have, all of our lives, taken for granted that when we went to the grocery store or the drug store or, frankly, any store we would always have at our fingertips pretty much anything we wanted to buy. Things are not that way now. There is still an instinct to stock up on toilet paper just in case the next time we show up that aisle is completely barren. Right now it can be difficult to find things like meat, and if we can find meat, it’s going to be very pricey. There has even been a shortage recently of something as mundane as cat food.
We all are yearning for our lives to return to “normal.” We don’t want to wear masks anymore. We don’t want to flinch whenever we hear somebody near us cough. We do want to attend movies and the theater and concerts and sporting events without worrying about that activity compromising our health. And we sure as heck want to walk into our local stores and find them stocked to the gills like they were before 2020. But as each days passes, we wonder, or at least I do, if we will ever experience life as it was again.
So I guess the point of all this rambling is summed up by saying I think we all took for granted how good we had it. Rents were reasonable, inflation was something we read about in history books. We could safely enjoy being in crowds. Stores were open late to cater to our every need. And yet, we probably still were complaining about something. I guess that’s just human nature.
So how about this? Let’s hope and dream and pray for the way things were before we ever heard the word coronavirus. And if that day actually comes someday, that we appreciate how good we have it and never take our fortune for granted again. Deal? OK, let’s all cross those fingers right now.