I demand that you do something about these massacres happening in our country. Since the gun lobby is so powerful and we cannot violate that sacred Second Amendment, the simple solution is to tax the ammunition for these assault weapons. Make the tax so onerous that someone will have to take out a second mortgage to fill more than one of the weapon’s ammunition clips. Also, tax the bullet-proof gear and the other military-style gear that’s popular with those people. If people want to shoot several clips, have them go to a licensed shooting range, where they can purchase ammo. Of course, the ammunition will be regulated and controlled just like the opioids. The shooter must fire every ammo purchased and may not leave the shooting range with any ammunition remaining in their weapon. Let’s regulate this ammunition like it’s radioactive, toxic and dangerous.
James Dina
Dunedin