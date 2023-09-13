As Hurricane Lee began forming in the Atlantic, my friend said, “No big deal, we only have to worry about hurricanes that begin with I.”
Irma. Ian. Idalia.
It was a funny remark, but I worry about all hurricanes, especially with the Atlantic and the Gulf so ridiculously warm. Hurricanes are serious business, so let me share what I have learned.
When dangerous storms approach, there could be mandatory evacuation declared for low-lying areas. If authorities say to evacuate, and you don’t live in a “hurricane-proof” structure, evacuate. But you don’t have to drive to Georgia or Alabama. Just go to the closest place to you on higher ground. Pinellas Park, for example, has many hotels out of the flood zone. Best to go hang out there for a couple of days until the storm passes.
As somebody who has evacuated twice, I can tell you it’s an enormous hassle, and it’s very boring. All you do is watch the Weather Channel and Bay News 9 to try to figure out if you will have a house to return to. But at least you and your valuables are safe.
People ask me all the time if I am considering moving inland. The answer is no, because 355 days a year or so, this is one of the most beautiful places on earth. Until nature decides differently, the Cores are going to live on the beach.
Now, speaking of the beach, I am really, really tired of hearing about this territorial spat between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and local property owners about beach renourishment. The bay area is having banner years for tourism lately, and one of the biggest attractions is our beaches. Some of the best in the country. Hurricanes and other storms can strip sand away. In the case of Idalia, it also took away some of the dunes in Pass-a-Grille that protect our island.
We need the county or the state or the Army Corps to replaces those dunes ASAP and then pump new sand onto our beaches. Period. No more finger-pointing. No more arguing about property rights. If necessary, invoke eminent domain. Don’t kill the golden goose, our wonderful beaches, because of some petty squabble over jurisdiction. Grow up.
I continue to be amazed at how incredibly resilient the businesses on our barrier islands are. On mine, Long Key, I saw pictures of places that must have had two feet of water in them at some point during Idalia. And yet, three days later they are open and busy, almost as if nothing had ever happened.
Finally, I’d like to close with some thoughts about one of America’s favorite entertainers, Jimmy Buffett, who died Sept. 1st. Although Jimmy was not a native Floridian (he grew up in Mississippi), he, more than anybody, captured the spirit of his adopted state in his music:
“So many nights I just dream of the ocean
God, I wish I was sailin’ again.
Yesterday’s over my shoulder
So I can’t look back for too long.
There’s just too much to see waiting in front of me
And I know I that I just can’t go wrong …
Through all of the islands
And all of the highlands
If we couldn’t laugh, we would all go insane.”
Thank you, Jimmy from your millions of Parrot Heads.
Chris Core is a former Washington, D.C. radio and television personality who now lives in Pass-a-Grille. He is a winner of the Edward R. Murrow Award for outstanding achievement in broadcast journalism.