Re: ebikes are important to trail (May 25)
Yes, ebikes do relieve a tiny bit of traffic pressure on the roads. Ebikes are the hottest selling form of transportation there is.
However, banning walkers from the Trail is a horrible idea. I live close by and walk on it every day. I am not about to be banned from it so I’d have to get in my car and drive to another location, such as a park, to walk, thereby worsening the car traffic situation. Trying to ban walkers is liable to cause a big uprising. A better idea is to require ebike users to take a safety course to ride the Trail.
Nickie McNichols
Largo