If you think the fight Gov. Ron DeSantis is having with Disney is entertaining or a good thing, you might not realize what it could cost you.
Globally, Disney World means Florida to foreign visitors and U.S. residents. It has been a cash cow for the state for decades. This is tourism 101. Visitors come, spend a LOT of money, and leave. They spend it at Disney World, hotels, restaurants, shops, and gas stations.
DeSantis’ quarrel with Disney affects more than just the theme park. If he continues to fight with Disney to gain some kind of power he thinks he should have over them, he will affect businesses all over the state that rely on those tourism dollars. Residents need to understand what the long-term results could mean for our economy. DeSantis has started a ball rolling that could be disastrous for Florida.
Those tourism dollars fund more than local businesses. Because of tourism money we don’t have a state income tax. Those funds also go to schools, infrastructure and beach maintenance, to mention a few. Residents may not understand what losing Disney World could mean to their pocketbook, but it’s huge. Do you really want DeSantis to continue to ruin that for Florida? I say NO!
Sue Hatfield
New Port Richey