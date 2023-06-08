The only issues that dominate the news are transsexualism, drag queen shows, and wokeness. I wonder sometimes if we are being distracted from the real issues concerning our country and its people. The economy, with inflation being at its highest level in years, open borders, China, deficit spending, a $32 trillion-plus public debt and climbing, increasing costs of groceries, and pain at the pump that cannot be solved overnight with EVs, are the real issues in addition to dividing the parent from the child in accordance with the new norm of social mores. Isn’t it about time that we take off our rose-colored glasses and face the reality of what it is that we refuse to see? I think so.
Pam McAloon
Palm Harbor